Slimming World Consultant with a big heart celebrates her three year anniversary in Bexhill

Hannah Clifford, Slimming World Consultant for Little Common in Bexhill kicked off her three year anniversary in the role with a bang with awarding her mother, Beverley with her three stone award.

Beverley has been a supportive member at Little Common Slimming World since Hannah returned to her Slimming World role after a five year absence in September 2020.

Hannah has in the past three years helped so many people not only lose weight, but help change their psychological habits towards eating.

She adds: "I’m so proud of everyone in our group, especially my Mum achieving this award this week, 3 definitely was the magic number as I gave out two three stone awards and one 3.5 stone award on our 3rd year anniversary."

Hannah Slimming World Consultant, Little Common

Today (Friday September 29) is National Heart Day, this is a reminder to everyone around the world to take care of their heart.

Hannah says with more than 40 million people in the UK and Republic of Ireland that are overweight or obese, it’s an amazing opportunity to raise awareness of heart disease.

By being healthier with your food choices, Slimming World has over 350 Free Foods that can aid your health. Not only that, Slimming World has their own activity programme, Body Magic too, which is helping the Slimming World population become a fitter version of themselves.

Hannah says: “I just want to help more people achieve a healthy weight, healthy lifestyle and to build their confidence just not physically, but mentally too.”

Hannah and her Mum, Beverley, celebrating

Hannah‘s group in Little Common Community Centre on Thursday mornings in Bexhill has just over 30 Target members with a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Jan Norman, a Diamond Target member (over a year at Target) has been maintaining her three stone weight for over four years now and says: Iit’s not just about the weight you lose, it’s about everything you gain along the way. Hannah’s group is filled with lots of fun, laughter, genuine friendship and support and I wouldn’t be anywhere else on a Thursday morning.”