Slow traffic on A27 near Lewes as day two of festival kicks off

Traffic is moving slowly on the A27 eastbound in Lewes, according to travel reports, as day two of the Firle Vintage Fair kicks off.

Traffic is reportedly building up between the A26 Southerham Roundabout and Trevor Gardens, with travel from Lewes to Polegate affected.

The first day of the Firle Vintage Fair yesterday saw heavy delays along the A27 in the area.

Police warned yesterday afternoon: “Heavy delays along the A27 Eastbound towards Firle and Lewes. This due to the Firle Vintage Fair.

“There is currently a 65minute traffic wait time. Please bear this in mind and plan your travels accordingly.”

Readers commenting online said there had been ‘nightmare’ traffic.

Jane Proud wrote: “It was nearly back to Brighton the queue.”

Jayne Stevenson wrote: “We met people who were stuck in traffic for three hours coming from Brighton.”

Valentine Sharpe wrote: “Nightmare between Peacehaven and Newhaven where traffic has headed trying to avoid A27.”

Roz Bassford wrote: “Not this vintage fair nightmare again for local people who need to travel and have no practical alternative but to use the A27!”

