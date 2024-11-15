Small Things Like These among the New Park films in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sadly rumoured to be Clint Eastwood’s final film, Chichester Cinema is showing Juror #2, a tense courtroom drama featuring powerful performances from Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collete (reunited 22 years after About A Boy), and the wonderful J K Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.

A young man wrestles with his conscience as he faces the ultimate moral dilemma while serving on a jury hearing a murder case.

Based on the Booker Prize-nominated novel, Small Things Like These is based in Ireland during Christmas 1985. It features Cillian Murphy in another captivating role as a father and coal merchant, witnessing events in one of Ireland’s abusive workhouses, known as the Magdalene Laundries, run like asylums by Catholic Nuns to reform unwed mothers. He discovers some disturbing secrets and faces some shocking truths of his own.

Meanwhile, the French Film Festival continues with Faithful, the true story of a young communist worker and political prisoner during Algeria’s fight for independence. The wonderful Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread) plays his loving wife in this chilling reminder of colonial tyranny (subtitled).

With some final chances to see The Critic before it finishes its successful run, there are also two screenings of Buster Keaton’s classic 1927 masterpiece The General which is being screened as part of the BFI’s Art of Action season. The film combines Keaton’s signature stunts, impeccable comic timing and deadpan humour.

Anne-Marie Flynn