SMART (Seventies Music And Retro Talk) coffee club

Newbies at SMART this month were Rose Pearsall and Jude Montague.

Rose was chatting about her favourite sixties songs and Jude was talking about her fine art printmaking studio in Kings Road and her research into ‘Grey Owl’.

Peter Ellingworth had trolleybus books which featured photos of ‘Happy Harold’. Anthony ‘Nan’ Morland had a 1971 photo of the ABC cinema and a boxed brick from the Salvation Army children’s home at Strawberry Field Liverpool.

Mick Thwaites had Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge kaleidoscopes, a Sticky Fingers CD in a wooden box and Rock & Roll Circus box set.

Paul Mulry had vinyl albums of the 60th anniversary of Booker T & The M.G.s Green Onions, in green vinyl and Mirwood Records Northern Soul compilation.

Linda Boiling had a photo of the Dick Whittington 1963 pantomime at St John the Evangelist Church Upper Church Road and featured Nicholas Ball. Merv Kennard had pirate radio cassettes, CDs and videos, from Radio Caroline and more.

Chris Stovold had some interesting CDs including ‘The Psychedelic Years set. Ian Marketis had some Meat Loaf tour programmes and CDs and Alan Harding had albums of his wonderful photos.

