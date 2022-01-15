Smoke bomb set off at Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre
A smoke bomb has been set off in Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre, the fire service has said.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:22 pm
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to the scene just after 1.30pm.
A spokesperson confirmed that a smoke bomb had been set off in the shopping centre.
According to an eye-witness, shoppers have been evacuated and there is smoke coming from the building.
The fire service confirmed the incident is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will follow as and when we get them.