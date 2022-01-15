East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to the scene just after 1.30pm.

A spokesperson confirmed that a smoke bomb had been set off in the shopping centre.

According to an eye-witness, shoppers have been evacuated and there is smoke coming from the building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew was sent to Eastbourne's Beacon shopping centre just after 1.30pm.

The fire service confirmed the incident is ongoing.