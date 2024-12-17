Snatchell's Farm, Cross in Hand, Heathfield: 24 homes plan is deferred

The decision whether to approve a controversial application for 24 new homes on land close to a busy road junction has been deferred.

The report associated with the proposal indicates that the site is contaminated with asbestos and cyanide, among many other compounds.

The scheme would see the homes built north of the A265 close to where it joins the A267 at Cross in Hand. The land is close to the home of Uckfield-born Human League singer Rag 'n' Bone man. The singer raised objections when a similar scheme was put forward two years ago.

It was debated at last week's Wealden District Council's planning committee south meeting where the decision to defer was taken. Cllr Kevin Benton, member for Heathfield South, objected to the scheme. It had also been unanimously opposed by members of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council. They said developers, Whitehall Homes' aim to install three-way traffic lights at the access onto the A265 would cause gridlock. Traffic density would cause pollution, they pointed out, anddestroy the viability of the town's high street.

Concerns were also expressed that the consultation period for the development was due to close on December 13, one day after the date of the planning meeting when the decision was due to be made.

The decision to defer was taken, councillors confirmed, because the full range of consultation responses had not yet been received. Also contained in reports were details from a ground contamination (phase one) report. These indicate the site was contaminated by asbestos, semi-metals and heavy metals, poly-cyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, speciated TPH, volatile semi-volatile organic compounds, sulphates and cyanide. This, according to one councillor, would have grave mplications if there was to be water run-off from the site.

