The Lewes ghost train is ready to roll ... here’s a foretaste of what’s to come on Bonfire Night in Lewes this evening (November 5).

The impressive tableau is the work of Lewes Borough Bonfire Society and was tweeted this afternoon by Mick Symes, the society’s Captain of Ranks and Press Officer.

He promised Borough would fill the skies above the county town with a 30-minute extravaganza of aerial fireworks at the fire site off Nevill Road.