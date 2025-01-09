Snow chaos hits parts of East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost two inches of snow blanketed parts of East Sussex on Wednesday afternoon, with two-hour tailbacks, abandoned vehicles and multiple breakdowns reported on many major roads.

The A26 from Lewes to Uckfield was blocked at one point and families trying to travel between the Boship roundabout near Hailsham and Tunbridge Wells reported sitting in motionless cars as HGVs and public transport vehicles skidded to a halt and were slewed across the carriageway ahead of them.

On Heathfield Community Facebook page, Claire Preston asked what the roads were like as her friend had to abandon her car. Someone drove down a long flight of steps at the top of Ghyll Road not knowing they were there.

Francesca Young endured a four-hour commute home from Battle. Jeannette Rogers thanked a man called Gus who towed her car to Broad Oak with his 4x4 while Anne Pope also thanked 'the kind Landrover driver who towed her car up Station Road. Danny sent a 'massive thankyou to the gentleman on Ghyll Road who pushed his car up the hill.' He also said he was grateful for 'our lovely helpful community.'

A Heathfield resident took baby formula to a mum who was stranded in her car nearby. Meanwhile, drivers heading south from Tunbridge Wells hit gridlock on the A267 at Argos Hill and the junction of the A272.Another family posted to ask who owned a Skoda car parked halfway into their steep driveway, clearly abandoned as the main road was shut. Mike Daf thanked 'the lad who pushed me up the hill.'

Dozens of posts also thanking helpers followed. The A265 Burwash and Burwash Weald roads were also blocked. Frogheath Landscapes from Burwash brought their heavyweight diggers out to clear local roads.

A worried mum tried to stay in touch with her daughter who had just passed her driving test and was stuck in non-moving traffic for more than two hours near Five Ashes. A 267 Road Safety Group member Sarah Jones said: "It appeared the roads had not been gritted. Here we are campaigning to make this stretch safer and it is as dangerous as ver.'

To avoid the road, Google Maps gave directions to Hadlow Down, several miles along narrow lanes and emerging onto the B2102 also taking two hours according to witnesses.

A local resident said community group MAYFACS had sanded and salted pavements throughout the village but sadly this did not happen elsewhere.

By Thursday morning most of the heavy snow had cleared although schools were closed.

--Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express Mobile 07976 800 195

