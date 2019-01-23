So much for families to do this weekend at Observatory Science Centre in Herstmonceux

Hoping for great weather but if not there will still be so much for families to do at the Observatory Science Centre in Herstmonceux.

The Opening Weekend 2019 on Saturday January 26 and Sunday January 27 has a special admission price offer of just £6 per person (under 4’s and carer are free).

There are over 100 outdoor and indoor hands-on and interactive exhibits, something for everyone to get stuck into, and if you stay for Saturday evening there is the chance to study the night sky through some of the most splendid telescopes that astronomy has to offer.

For more details about the Observatory Science Centre which is open from 10-5pm daily call 01323 832731 or go to www.the-observatory.org.

