Delivered by Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation (BHAFC Foundation), official charity of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, with partner and club sponsor American Express, the Social Enterprise Challenge forms part of the company’s long-standing colleague volunteer programme which uses the power of football to engage and inspire students. Launched in 2022, the annual initiative gives young people an understanding of social enterprise and what practical steps can be taken to implement a social action plan, while learning key life and employability skills such as teamwork, planning, communication and presentation skills.

Kicking off at the Amex, this year’s challenge has been themed around the Foundation’s valuable work. Over 30 students (aged 12+) from Hove's Blatchington Mill School, Hove Park School and The Burgess Hill Academy participated in the event. Students learned about social enterprise, how American Express partners with BHAFC Foundation and examples of how the charity benefits thousands of people annually across Sussex. Working in small teams, supported by Amex colleagues, students were tasked with creating a social enterprise plan showing how they would create and implement a new fundraising activity for BHAFC Foundation.

Over the next 25 weeks, students have the opportunity to work up their fundraising idea projects at in-school workshops, led by BHAFC Foundation and supported by Amex colleagues, which they will come together to present at a celebration event at the Amex in spring next year.

