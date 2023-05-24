Social housing's Adobe Living partners with Sussex Aid for Refugees in Crawley

Private social housing provider Abode Living has partnered with fellow Crawley-based organisation Sussex Aid for Refugees in a bid to share best practice and support their grass roots volunteer-led team.

Deborah Stainforth, community engagement officer at Abode Living, and Cerian Sims (and her daughter Milo) from Sussex Aid for Refugees

Sussex Aid for Refugees works to foster community relationships and bridge the gap between the general public and aid convoys to collect donations. As part of the partnership, Abode Living will be donating funds to support their urgent requirements, and have also been collecting clothing, toys and other essential items for them , and aim to hold joint events.

Both organisations have strong Muslim representation, and the sharing of ideas and knowledge will help promote better inclusivity and cultural understanding. In the most recent EID celebration, Halal sweets were provided to children living within Abode’s communities from Sussex Aid for Refugees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deborah Stainforth, community engagement officer at Abode Living, said: “Strong relationships with organisations like Sussex Aid for Refugees, who are focussed on making such a positive impact within the local community, are critical to social inclusivity, while they also help us to improve our own events and initiatives. We will be looking to strengthen ties with many more local businesses and organisations in the coming months which will both support them directly, and help with education, skills and the wellbeing of the people living at Abode.”

Abode Living has several buildings across Crawley and East Grinstead – Ashburn House, Central House, Maplehurst House, Stag House and Sutherland Quarters - and a major scheme in Bristol – Imperial Apartments - all with the mission to provide safe homes within an inclusive community environment. The homes are often for people who often need a fresh start or who have been on council waiting lists for some time and Abode Living works with the local authorities to offer homes quickly to those most in need as soon as a home becomes available.

Deborah Stainforth joined Abode Living in April to spearhead community engagement and support tenants in their education, wellbeing and skills, in addition to offering more pastoral support to those who need it.

About Abode Living

Abode Living is a private landlord that goes beyond the norm to provide social housing with as much support as tenants need. Abode's communities are based in Crawley, East Grinstead and Bristol and offer a fresh start for people in need, with clean, modern homes equipped with essential appliances and 24/7 support offered by the friendly on-site team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abode's mission is to provide safe homes and inclusive community living for anyone who needs it and pledge to provide three core pillars of learning & development support for children, health and wellbeing for all and skills and career support for adults.