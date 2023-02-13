Sofiia Okunevska Foundation: Fundraising event raises £40,000 for Ukraine

An incredible £40,000 has been raised at a fundraiser this week.

Dr. Jim Phillips, chairman of the Sofiia Okunevska Foundation gave an excellent talk to 50 people, illustrated with slides of life on the front line in Ukraine. The foundation is named after a famous Ukrainian doctor and freedom fighter and was set up to provide essential medical supplies to soldiers and civilians. These supplies include winter clothing, generators for hospitals whose power has been attacked, essential medicines and IFAKs (NATO standard first aid kits).

The event was held at Stanstead House in Rowland’s Castle on Friday, February 3, and was well attended – including support from Chichester MP Gillian Keegan.

One attendee, the Earl of Bessborough, said: “The event itself raised over £30,000 and donations from those who were not able to attend will bring the total to £40,000. This demonstrated how much my local friends and contacts want to help Ukraine and have been looking for the right organization to support, one where most of the money raised goes direct to where it is needed.

Gillian Keegan MP with Dr. Phillips

“Jim’s foundation has no paid staff, just unpaid trustees and volunteers, and minimal overheads. Two of the volunteers, retired US Marine Colonels, joined us on Friday: they have been packing first aid kits and delivering them direct to soldiers and clinics in Ukraine. They are dedicated to stopping Putin and saving Ukraine.”

The £40,000 raised for the Foundation will pay for 800 IFAKs and potentially save up to 2,400 Ukrainian lives.

