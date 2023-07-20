Some East Sussex history buried for posterity in Newhaven

Seven-year-old Isabelle Lurcock from Hove helped cement a little piece of East Sussex history this week. The Hove youngster won a competition to bury a time capsule at Paradise Park in Newhaven, which included amongst the artefacts snapshotting the family run visitor attraction’s present, her own vision of local life today.

The container is set to be unearthed in fifty years’ time, where the people digging it up will discover leaflets, maps, memorabilia and photos from the gardens that are being lovingly restored by the team at Paradise Park as part of the major investment and improvement programme on site.

The latest garden was the brainchild of Site Director Darren Clift who explained the idea behind the capsule and the garden surrounding it. “Paradise Park is in such an exciting phase at the moment as we develop the gardens, play areas and museums. We wanted to capture the present and freeze it in time, so that one day others can look back at a snapshot in our long history.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad