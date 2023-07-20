NationalWorldTV
Some East Sussex history buried for posterity in Newhaven

Seven-year-old Isabelle Lurcock from Hove helped cement a little piece of East Sussex history this week. The Hove youngster won a competition to bury a time capsule at Paradise Park in Newhaven, which included amongst the artefacts snapshotting the family run visitor attraction’s present, her own vision of local life today.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

The container is set to be unearthed in fifty years’ time, where the people digging it up will discover leaflets, maps, memorabilia and photos from the gardens that are being lovingly restored by the team at Paradise Park as part of the major investment and improvement programme on site.

The latest garden was the brainchild of Site Director Darren Clift who explained the idea behind the capsule and the garden surrounding it. “Paradise Park is in such an exciting phase at the moment as we develop the gardens, play areas and museums. We wanted to capture the present and freeze it in time, so that one day others can look back at a snapshot in our long history.”

The garden within which the capsule is buried contains a giant floral clock as a centre piece, a feature Darren hopes will be enjoyed by the thousands of visitors that are expected over the coming summer holidays. “Our gardens are quirky and fun to reflect the varied visitor age range we have. We hope the floral clock provides a new extra interest on the way round the garden trail.”

Related topics:East SussexHoveNewhaven