Sophy Henn and Nick Sharratt go head to head in Chichester draw-off

Chichester Children's Bookfest are promising huge fun when they stage a draw-off as part of this year’s Festival of Chichester.

CBF aims to promote a lifelong love of books through a programme of author school visits, special events and more, and they will be doing precisely that on Saturday, July 19 at 10:30am with a CBF Fundraiser which will see Sophy Henn and Nick Sharratt go head to head at The Prebendal School, 52-55 West Street, Chichester. Tickets £10 via bit.ly/3FsyAQ. Book sales and signing afterwards.

Sophy explains: “What a draw-off is is that you will have two or more illustrators up on stage with a giant flip chart and some pencils and a compere who will throw challenges at us. Often, and I believe this is going to be the case in Chichester, the host will get the audience to come up with suggestions, specifically children, to suggest an animal and an activity and an environment. It might be something like a pig doing karate in a forest! And we will be challenged to draw whatever it is within a certain time frame. We are absolutely against the clock! It's very rapid and very free, and to suggest that we are playing it for laughs might be very accurate! Sometimes there might be tasks as well, like doing something blindfold or asking for a squiggle from the audience which you then complete or maybe doing it left-handed. You just never know what you're going to do. I'm trying to tell you what we're going to do when I don't know myself! But I know that it's going to be great fun.”

“The first one I did was at the Komedia, and I was absolutely petrified but once I had done it I think the elation of having got through it was huge and also the fact of surprising yourself by drawing things that you would not usually draw. And that's the fun. You're giving the children power and we're just trying to keep up with them!”

And often the whole thing will be judged – maybe by the audience, maybe by the host.

Sophy is delighted to be working again with Chichester Children's Bookfest, an organisation which aims very much to put books into children's hands. As she says, the act of doing that is like flicking a switch: “When you are with children, you are effectively exploding the book into the audience. My audiences are mainly primary school age, and you are making a connection between the children and the book. You're breaking down the barriers of maybe the children thinking that books are not for them or that they are scary in some way. I love the power of giving a book to a child. Reading changes lives. We all know the importance of reading and the ripple-out effect that it can have on mental health and on confidence and on prospects. It really is like flicking a switch.”

Sophy is an award-winning picture book author and illustrator with a master’s in illustration from the University of Brighton. She is the creator of the much-loved Bad Nana series, the Pom Pom series, the Ted board book series and the nonfiction titles Lifesize and Lifesize Dinosaurs, among others. Her debut picture book, Where Bear?, was nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal and shortlisted for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize. Sophy was the World Book Day Illustrator in 2015 and 2016.