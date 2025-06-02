Soulful melodies and joyful swinging rhythms in Eastbourne
It will be “perfect for a summer’s evening,” says chair Fiona Evans.
“Feel the Spirit by John Rutter is a cycle of familiar Gospel songs brought together and given new life to take you on a journey with great energy and expressive harmonies.
“Phoenix Choir is becoming known for the considerable creative talents both within its membership and of musical director Michael Fields. This concert offers a rare opportunity to revisit his Midsummer Mass. Last performed here in Eastbourne in 2019, it met with rave reviews.
“At its heart is a traditional mass which masterfully draws upon music spanning time and genres for its inspiration. While being a fresh and lyrical piece it is also deceptively familiar in parts. How many references will the discerning amongst you be able to recognise?
Phoenix Choir are delighted to be joined by soloists Ansy Boothroyd and Francesca Hunt. The ever-popular Nigel Richards, more familiar to many for his superb West End performances, makes a welcome return, and the Phoenix Chamber Orchestra completes the ensemble. There will be a retiring collection in aid of Family Support Work for their support with neurodiverse families.”
For more information visit: www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk.
The concert is on Saturday, June 7, 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne. Tickets £15 (under 18s/students £5) available from: Reid & Dean (cash only), Eastbourne Visitor Centre, (Welcome Building, Compton Street), WeGotTickets.com or on the door.
“This concert concludes the current season for Phoenix Choir. After a summer break rehearsals will resume in September with Haydn, Mozart and Rossini. The choir is always delighted to welcome new singers. If you enjoy singing and good company do come along for a free taster session.”
