Sounds St Leonards confirms autumn/winter series of shows

Sounds St Leonards have confirmed their autumn/winter series of shows.

Performers lined up include Mikey Kenney, The Breath, Tamsin Elliott and Flock, said organiser Holly Harman.

“And we're really excited to be working with a new venue – the historic Mint House in Pevensey, as well as continuing our relationship with The Crown House and White Rock Theatre in Hastings and St Leonards.

“For those of you who have not come across the series before, Sounds St Leonards is an ACE-funded local concert series based in Hastings and St Leonards. Bringing world-class music to local venues in the town, Sounds St Leonards is the best place to see and hear both international acts, nationally-renowned names and local artists. Working in collaboration with local venues, businesses and community groups, Sounds St Leonards creates safe, friendly and accessible performance spaces for artists and audience members alike.”

As Holly says, the series has become known “for its eclectic and intimate performances. The autumn/winter season will feature an exciting array of artists from across the UK and beyond, bringing diverse sounds and mesmerising performances to the heart of Hastings and St Leonards.”

Concerts Include:

Mikey Kenney, September 26, The Mint House, Pevensey: “A powerful voice in contemporary folk, Mikey Kenney blends traditional melodies with innovative instrumentation. Known for his emotive storytelling and distinctive vocal range, Kenney will take the stage for an intimate evening at Pevensey’s magical Mint House, playing music from his new album Tiny Little Light.”

Doors 7pm/music 8pm.

The Breath, October 29, Studio 27, White Rock Theatre, Hastings: “Fusing folk, jazz, and electronic influences, The Breath is renowned for their atmospheric sound and thought-provoking lyrics. Combining award-winning vocalist Ríoghnach Connolly and guitar virtuoso Stuart MacCallum, The Breath’s performances are known for their depth and emotional resonance.”

Doors 7pm/music 8pm. Support from Bev Lee Harling.

Tamsin Elliott, Nov 27, The Crown House, St Leonards: “In a return visit to St Leonards, Tamsin takes the stage with her trio for an intimate performance at The Crown House, playing music from her newest solo album The Meeting Tree.”

Doors 7pm/music 8pm.

Flock, December 12, Studio 27, White Rock Theatre, Hastings: “Closing out the year, Flock (Bex Burch, Sarathy Korwar, Tamar Osborn, Al MacSween, Danalogue) bring their unique blend of alt-jazz to the stage in their final appearance of 2025. With lush instrumentation and innovative improvisation, Flock’s live shows are a testament to their musical talent and dynamic stage presence.”

Doors 7pm/music 8pm.

Tickets available at www.sounds-stleonards.co.uk priced £8-£17.50 depending on performance.

“Each concert in the series promises a unique opportunity to experience live music in an intimate, accessible setting, with limited capacity ensuring that every performance feels personal and close-knit. Whether you're a long-time fan of the featured artists or discovering them for the first time, Sounds St Leonards offers something special for all music lovers.”