South Downs road 'partially blocked' after crash leaves vehicle in hedge
A South Downs road is reported to be currently ‘partially blocked’ following a crash which left a vehicle in a hedge.
The AA reports that there is slow traffic on the B2139 between Amberley and Storrington. There are traffic problems both ways from Newland Gardens to Rackham Street.
The AA says that the crash was first reported soon after 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday) and that a vehicle was in a hedge.