The South Downs Summer Music International Festival (SDSM) is back again this year, bringing a week of musical delights to the picturesque village of Alfriston.

Running from July 18 to 23, 2023, the festival promises an impressive roster of internationally acclaimed artists and a diverse programme that caters to both classical and contemporary music enthusiasts.

Since its inception in 2005, SDSM has grown into a highly regarded cultural event, attracting renowned musicians and actors from around the world. This year is no exception, with a lineup that guarantees an unforgettable experience for all attendees. The festival takes place in the stunning setting of St. Andrew's Church, Alfriston, a magnificent 14th-century Grade 1 listed building fondly referred to as the "Cathedral of the Downs".

The artistic direction of the festival is in the capable hands of Emily Holland and Zahra Benyounes, both accomplished quartet colleagues. Together, they have curated a programme that showcases the talents of exceptional musicians and combines music with spoken word performances, creating an immersive and captivating experience for the audience.

St Andrew's Church, Alfriston - main concert hub for the South Downs Summer Music International Festival

Kicking off the festival on its opening night is the South Downs Festival Orchestra, comprising members from some of the UK's leading chamber ensembles. Featuring solo flautist Thomas Hancox, the orchestra will present a program featuring works by renowned composers such as Vaughan Williams and Mozart.

Throughout the week, audiences can look forward to spotlight performances by acclaimed artists. Apollo 5, a British award-winning a cappella vocal ensemble, will grace the stage, as well as the second-prize winner of the Hastings Piano Competition, Thomas Kelly. Festival directors Zahra Benyounes and Emily Holland, both accomplished violinists, will be joined by pianist Jeremy Young and cellist Kate Gould for two evening concerts, showcasing masterpieces by Smetana, Dvorǎk, Mozart, and Brahms.

A highlight of this year's festival is the highly anticipated music and spoken word evening, titled "Elégie: Rachmaninoff - A Heart in Exile". Esteemed British actor Robert Glenister will join pianist and the evening's script writer Lucy Parham in exploring the life and works of the exiled composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff. Glenister's compelling narration combined with Parham's piano performance is sure to be a memorable experience.

SDSM has a rich history of hosting renowned performers. Past festivals have featured talents such as Julian Bliss, Melvyn Tan, the Joe Stilgoe trio, and finalists of the Hastings Piano Competition, including Shunta Morimoto. Notable actors and literary figures have also graced the festival's music and spoken word evenings, including Harriet Walter, Martin Jarvis, Sir Andrew Motion, Jack Farthing, Prunella Scales and Timothy West.

Festival Directors Emily Holland (L) and Zahra Benyounes (R)

In addition to established artists, SDSM is committed to promoting emerging talents. This year, the festival welcomes the Treske Quartet as the quartet in residence. Thanks to generous sponsorship from Harriet's Trust, the group will have the opportunity to receive masterclass training from the festival directors and showcase their skills to a new audience during the festival's culmination at St. Andrew's Church. Sponsors and Friends of the festival can also attend the masterclasses to witness the quartet's growth over the course of the week.

Local juices and mixers brand Folkingtons is proud to sponsor the festival, and ticket-holders are invited to enjoy a complimentary gin and tonic or juice on the village green before each night's performance, adding to the festive atmosphere. SDSM also extends their ever grateful thanks to Steinway & Sons for their ongoing sponsorship of the festival.

For those interested in attending the South Downs Summer Music International Festival, tickets are available at https://www.southdownssummermusic.co.uk/ or by contacting Orsi Torják, Festival Manager: 07926 397 827 / [email protected] More information about becoming a Friend, Patron or Sponsor of the festival can be found here: https://www.southdownssummermusic.co.uk/support-the-festival.