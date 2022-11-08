Southern Water have closed the A283 in Storrington while they are investigating and carrying out repairs. Officials say that traffic is being diverted via Billingshurst.

But angry drivers in Storrington say the village is gridlocked and there is traffic mayhem in the area.

Local resident Sarah Russell said: “The traffic is trying to divert itself through small residential roads, in particular Browns Lane – which is not suitable for such volumes of traffic, and as a result of this there are major tailbacks. And a lot of angry drivers.

Storrington is reported to be 'gridlocked' after the closure of a major road following the discovery of a sinkhole. Photo: Sarah Russell

"Apparently the road is going to be closed for the next couple of days while they carry out these repairs, and the residents of Browns Lane, including myself, are thoroughly fed up with the way that the traffic has been badly diverted.”