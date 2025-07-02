Live updates as burst pipe leaves East Sussex homes without water
Customers in Polegate, Willingdon, Eastbourne, Stone Cross, Hankham, Westham and Pevensey have been affected, according to South East Water’s AquAlerter.
We’ll be providing live updates on the situation here.
East Sussex water outage
Key Events
- A burst pipe in Willingdon has caused a water outage in parts of East Sussex.
- Homes in Polegate, Eastbourne, Stone Cross, Westham and Pevensey have been affected.
- South East Water has apologised to customers, but doesn't know when the issue will be fixed.
Statement from South East Water
South East Water has issued a statement, confirming it will be opening a bottled water station this evening.
Full statement below:
Charles Healey, South East Water's Incident Manager, said: “We’re sorry to customers in the Eastbourne area who are experiencing problems with their water supply, whether it is low water pressure or no water at all.
“This is because of a burst pipe near Eastbourne Road which happened at about 1.30pm today (Wednesday, July 2).
“We have teams changing the way water flows around our network of underground pipes to restore supplies to as many people as possible while repairs take place.
“We're also delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers who have signed up for our Priority Services Register who may be affected this evening.
“If you're not registered and you need help, please call us on 0333 000 0002.
"We're planning to open a bottled water station later today and will provide an update as soon as it's open.
“We don't know exactly when tap water supplies will be back to normal, but we're working hard to fix the pipe as quickly and safely as possible.
“You can check our interactive map for live updates - https://aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/”
Statement from the fire service
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to pump water away from homes affected by the flooding.
A statement reads: “ESFRS were called at 2.46pm to reports of flooding along Eastbourne Road, Lower Willingdon affecting properties in Oxendean Gardens, due to a damaged water main.
“Two fire engines and a fire officer were in attendance.
“Crews liaised with the water company to isolate the leak and pumped water away from the area of the affected properties.”
South East Water: "Repair materials are on their way"
A text sent out to customers reads: “We’re sorry to those who are currently without water.
“We have found the burst pipe and we’ve started planning the best possible fix.”
“Repair materials are on their way.”
Video from the scene
This video shows water pouring out of the burst pipe - and just how much of the road has been flooded as a result.
Photo shows flooded gardens
Photos taken on the scene show the severity of the flooding.
Several gardens have unfortunately been flooded.
Road closes due to flooding
The A2270 Eastbourne Road in Lower Willingdon is closed due to the burst main causing severe flooding.
We’ve been told Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene.
The road is closed between Broad Road and The Triangle, according to AA Traffic News.
