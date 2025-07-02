South East Water has issued a statement, confirming it will be opening a bottled water station this evening.

Full statement below:

Charles Healey, South East Water's Incident Manager, said: “We’re sorry to customers in the Eastbourne area who are experiencing problems with their water supply, whether it is low water pressure or no water at all.

“This is because of a burst pipe near Eastbourne Road which happened at about 1.30pm today (Wednesday, July 2).

“We have teams changing the way water flows around our network of underground pipes to restore supplies to as many people as possible while repairs take place.

“We're also delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers who have signed up for our Priority Services Register who may be affected this evening.

“If you're not registered and you need help, please call us on 0333 000 0002.

"We're planning to open a bottled water station later today and will provide an update as soon as it's open.

“We don't know exactly when tap water supplies will be back to normal, but we're working hard to fix the pipe as quickly and safely as possible.