South Malling students delighted at "brilliant" new play equipment

Students at South Malling CofE Primary and Nursery School in Lewes are jumping for joy over their new outdoor play equipment, thanks to funding from South Downs National Park Planning Authority.

A ‘Trim Trail’ has been installed on the school playing field, providing an extra way for pupils to get active at playtimes. The Trim Trail is a series of wood and rope obstacles and provides a fun challenge for the kids, giving them an opportunity to get active, build relationships and stay healthy.

Headteacher, Jo O’Donoghue, said “We are delighted with the new Trim Trail. It has been extensively used by all of our classes, so much so that we had to introduce rotas to use it initially as it was so popular! It also gets used a lot at our After School Club. I am very grateful to the Friends of South Malling and South Downs National Park for making this possible.”

Rosie Mabey, a year four student at the school said: “The new trail is brilliant! It’s longer than what we had before and much more interesting. The log swings are a challenge but lots of fun! We are all really grateful.”

South Malling CofE Primary and Nursery School students, with Headteacher, Jo O’Donoghue.

The equipment was made possible following a successful £34,500 funding bid submitted by ‘Friends of South Malling’ volunteers to the planning authority’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL). The funding will also allow further improvements, including a shade sail in the same field.

CIL is a charge levied by local authorities on any new development in their area which creates net additional floor space of 100 square metres or more or creates a new dwelling.