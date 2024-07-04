South of England Showground to host Autumn Show and Horse Trials this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South of England Agricultural Society is thrilled to announce that the Autumn Show & Horse Trials will take place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Running from 9am to 5pm each day at the South of England Showground, West Sussex, this eagerly anticipated event promises a weekend of exciting ‘have a go’ activities for guests of all ages, including their beloved canine companions, showcasing the best of countryside pursuits and equestrian excellence.

Building on the success of the last two years, the 2024 Autumn Show & Horse Trials will feature the prestigious South of England Horse Trials, affiliated with British Eventing. The Horse Trials, now in its 48th year at Ardingly, continues to attract leading equestrian talent. Spectators can look forward to the elegant dressage, exciting showjumping, and thrilling cross-country phases, with top riders competing.

Beyond the equestrian events, the show will host a variety of activities and attractions for all ages, including horsemanship and falconry displays, game cookery demonstrations, wood carving, sheep shearing, bushcraft workshops, a dedicated zone showcasing steam engines, and a Scammell rally. There will also be opportunities to try fly casting, archery, axe throwing, laser clay shooting, and more.

The harvest season will be honoured across the weekend with competitions and displays from local Women's Institutes and Young Farmers’ Clubs. Key highlights will be the South of England Honey Show and the National Vegetable Society is bringing its 2024 National Championships, which rotate around the UK, to Ardingly for the first time.

There’s plenty to see for dog enthusiasts, from terrier racing to long dog displays, rare breed and working gundogs to a special Lowland Search & Rescue Dog display. Dog owners can also join in the fun with agility courses and scurries with their furry companions, making it an interactive experience for all.

For children, the funfair, activity trail, animal barn with farm animals and mini steam train promise endless fun. Everyone will also enjoy indulging in delicious food and drinks and exploring the fantastic shopping opportunities available throughout the event from local and independent traders.

Corrie Ince, Show Director for the South of England Agricultural Society, emphasised the importance of the event in fulfilling the Society’s mission, commenting:

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Autumn Show & Horse Trials for 2024. The weekend not only offers a jam-packed programme of entertainment and a chance to watch equestrian excellence and country pursuits, but it is also crucial for our Society. As a charity, we strive to provide an engaging platform where people can connect with the countryside, learn about rural crafts, and appreciate the vital role of agriculture in our lives. Any profits we make from our shows will help support people across the South East who are interested in or involved in agriculture and other land-based industries. From inspiring school children to learn about the land and its produce to offering grants for people working in the farming sector or land-based colleges - when you buy a ticket, you will also be doing your bit to help the future generation.”