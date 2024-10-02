Southbourne Allocation Development Plan to go out for public consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning document that sets out areas of Southbourne that have been identified as options for future housing development, including how this could be supported through community facilities and infrastructure, will go out for public consultation later this month.

The decision to approve the Southbourne Allocation Development Plan Document for consultation was made by Chichester District Council councillors at their meeting on Tuesday 1 October.

The council’s new Chichester Local Plan, which was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for examination earlier this year, identifies Southbourne as an area for strategic development. Working with Southbourne Parish Council and other partners, Chichester District Council, in conjunction with specialist consultants Tibbalds Planning and Urban Design, is in the process of producing a Site Allocation Development Plan Document to provide further detail on specific locations that are suitable for development within the Southbourne parish. The document also outlines considerations such as infrastructure, housing, transport, landscape, and environmental impacts that are relevant to each site.

At this stage, this council is consulting on a version of the development plan document that considers a range of options for how the strategic development identified for Southbourne in the new Local Plan can best be achieved. The forthcoming consultation will help inform the final version of the document, which will include the preferred allocation option and, following further public consultation, will then be examined by the Planning Inspectorate in the same way as the Local Plan.

“The Southbourne Allocation Development Plan Document aims to support a thriving and sustainable local community for Southbourne, both now and in the future,” says Cllr Bill Brisbane, Cabinet Member for Planning at Chichester District Council.

“The development plan document complements the Chichester Local Plan 2021–2039, which broadly identifies Southbourne as an area that would support up to 1,050 additional homes. The role of the development plan document is to provide more detail, including the specific locations for development, opportunities for local employment, and the types of infrastructure and community facilities needed to support the existing and growing community.”

“One of our key aims is to integrate a range of energy-efficient homes that meet local needs, including affordable housing, while embracing Southbourne’s character, heritage and beautiful landscapes. The plan also looks at ways to promote active and sustainable travel; connect people with nature; and preserve and enhance biodiversity in the area.

“Once adopted, the development plan would be a key consideration when the council makes decisions on relevant planning applications. This is important to ensure that the right housing is located in the right places.

“Community engagement is a key priority for us and this six-week consultation offers the opportunity for residents and stakeholders to share their views on the options being considered for the allocation of housing sites in the Southbourne parish.”

The consultation is expected to run for six weeks, starting at the end of October 2024, and people will be able to view the documents and make comments by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/currentplanningpolicyconsultations.

The revised Chichester Local Plan is currently being independently examined, with examination hearings running from 1 October until 13 November 2024. Details about the examination process, including a full timetable of the hearing sessions, can be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanexaminationstatements.

More information about the Local Plan, includingthe council’s Statement of Consultation, which summarises the work that has been done to prepare the plan to this point — including previous consultations and the suggested modifications that have been submitted alongside the Local Plan — is available on the council’s website at: www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanexamination.