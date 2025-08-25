Southdowns Music Festival back to "put a smile on everyone's faces"

The Southdowns Music Festival will once again be flying the flag for Bognor Regis this year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its aim is to put a smile on everyone's face and to show just how much Bognor Regis has got to offer, says chairman Roger Nash.

A big part of the fun is the fact that everything at the festival is free to enjoy, except the Friday and Saturday evening marquee concerts. This year the marquee concerts are: Gerry Colvin followed by Merry Hell (Friday, September 19) and then Flossie Malavialle followed by The Alistair Goodwin Band (Saturday, September 21). Tickets are £15 per evening or £25 for both evenings with the concerts starting at 7.30pm. Otherwise you won't be paying a penny to enjoy this year's festival. Full details on https://southdownsfolkfest.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger is delighted with the way it has all come together. Last year there were probably 12,000-14,000 people milling around over the three days. Roger will be hoping for equally impressive numbers this year.

“The idea is to bring a smile to people's faces with a variety of music and dance in and around the town and Bognor sea front. That's the whole issue. And this year we have got the pier joining in for the first time. They are helping sponsor our Saturday and Sunday afternoon concerts. They've got a new operations manager which is really good news.

“I think the whole thing really does offer something for everyone and brings a lot of joy. We are really hoping to show what the town has got to offer. We get good support from Bognor Regis Town Council and from our other generous sponsors, and we more or less break even which is the name of the game. We're a community organisation. We're not there to make a huge profit. It's about bringing something to the community and that's why we're so grateful to the town council and to the people that support us. It is now the biggest event in Bognor. We have lost things like Birdman and The ROX in Bognor but we are really delighted that The ROX are back with us this year so help encourage young people to learn music.”

As part of it all, The Southdowns Ukulele Festival is now entering its seventh year. It started in 2018 as a new section of Southdowns Folk Festival which was already well established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The free festival for ukulele players and the public became a great success and has grown in popularity each year. It is held in a large marquee which can accommodate 200 people on Waterloo Square in Bognor Regis. It has been able to book many of the top performers on the ukulele circuit and has provided the opportunity for many local ukulele jamming groups to perform to the public. There are also open mic sessions and several free workshops for

absolute beginners and experienced ukulele players.”

The Pier Concerts 2025 are an exciting new addition to the 2025 festival: themed concerts at Venue 24 on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21. The two events will be free to enjoy.

Saturday, September 20 will feature two Americana bands, Savannah Gardner and the Recovering Good Girls and Dom Glynn & His Sunday Best, and Sunday, September 21 will host a Celtic theme featuring The Courtiers from Portsmouth and from Yorkshire, Gaelforce.

Plus, after a gap of more than ten years, the ROX Music & Arts brand is set to return to Bognor Regis seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In close partnership with Bognorphenia, they will be hosting the Rising Stars stage which will be situated on the closed seafront outside The Promenade Bar and will run from 12 noon to 6pm on the September 21 and 22.”

Roger added: “It’s great to give the team from ROX the opportunity to get back to their roots after over 30 years championing young local artists and providing a professional platform for them to perform on. Bognorphenia have also been incredibly supportive of young artists in recent years through their dedicated community work so it’s exciting to bring them together to try and recreate some of the special atmosphere that they are both so well known for.”