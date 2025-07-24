Southern Ceramic Group offer summer exhibition in Chichester

Huge range and quality are the promises behind the Southern Ceramic Group summer exhibition which once again takes place in Chichester.

Diane Henshaw is the summer exhibition coordinator, with the exhibition taking place in the Great Kitchen of the Bishop's Palace in Chichester, running from Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, August 10 between 1pm and 5pm with artists taking it in turns to steward the event.

Last year nearly 4,000 visitors attended, a figure Diane would love to beat this year.

The Southern Ceramic Group was started in 1975 by a small group of enthusiastic potters.

“We have over 60 potters from the south coast area exhibiting up to 12 pieces each, with five on display at any one time. Each piece is for sale and can be taken away immediately which means that another piece of work from that artist is then put on show. The variety of work is one of the most interesting things about the exhibition. It all comes from a piece of clay but each piece is unique. Items are fired and glazed in a variety of ways and can be functional or decorative.

“I don't know how many potters are in the group but it's more than a hundred though not everyone is active. But we're quite widely spread across the area, and just over 60 are exhibiting this time. I have only been involved for two years but I know that it does look great. There will be 300 pieces out and it's such a beautiful place to exhibit. It's so beautiful and with such history that it lends itself to ceramics somehow. You've got that twist of history; you've got the beautiful ceiling; and you've got the uneven floor. It really has got character. And it's normally not open to the public which does mean that visitors to the city will be interested in coming along and having a look inside.”

There are steps down to get in, but there is level access from the back so if anyone with a disability is needing to use the alternative entrance, Diane asks that they get in touch with her in advance via e-mail – [email protected].

“The great thing is the range of work. It goes from people making tiny exquisite porcelain bowls that are maybe five centimetres in diameter to people making enormous things. Last year someone made a big rhubarb forcer! Some people make amazing sculptural work, animals and so on while other people make pieces which are very functional, like plates and bowls. Last year we also had quite a few wall hangings.”

As for the group, it covers a wide area with people coming from as far as Southampton in the west and Guildford to the north and Eastbourne in the east.