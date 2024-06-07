Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail trains are at a standstill after a person was hit by a train this morning (Friday, June 7).

Southern Rail reported ‘with great sadness’ at 10am that person has been hit by a train between Cosham and Havant in Hampshire.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident,” a social media statement read.

Trains to and from stations in West Sussex – including Chichester, Worthing and Barnham – have been cancelled.

Southern said the incidents is affecting service between Portsmouth Harbour and Horsham / London Victoria, and between Portsmouth & Southsea and Brighton.

National Rail said that, whilst emergency services carry out their work, all lines will be closed.

As a result, trains will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 3pm.

“You will need to use another route to complete your journey at this time,” Southern Rail added.

The train company has arranged ticket acceptance to help passengers with their journeys. You can use your ticket on the following services:

– South Western Railway services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo;

– Stagecoach route 56 between Chichester and Bosham;

– Stagecoach 700 between Chichester and Portsmouth Harbour;

– First bus services on routes 1 &13 between Fratton and Portsmouth Harbour;

– Southern and Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination;