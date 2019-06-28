Southover High Street blaze: Watch crews battle serious fire

Footage from the scene of a blaze in Southover High Street yesterday evening shows firefighters using an aerial ladder to extinguish flames from a roof, while police urged people to avoid the cordoned off area.

The fire service was called to the fire at around 4.20pm yesterday (Thursday, June 27) and sent four engines to the scene, which were quickly followed by several more.

The fire service at the scene. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one main jet and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire, according to the fire service.

The fire service said all people had been accounted for.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and the road was closed for some time, causing long delays and traffic in the area.

