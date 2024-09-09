Southwater Co-op's five-week improvement plan leaves customers bemused

On Friday, September 6, the Southwater Co-op opened its doors to the public for the first time in five weeks.

The Co-op, located in Lintot Square, supports 25 local jobs, and includes a Costa Coffee Express machine and parcel collection services through DPD and an Amazon Locker.

Since the opening last week, customers have noticed a few major changes. There are many positives, however the aisle sizes have changed and the main noticeable concern is the flooring.

The floor has been overlooked and appears to be stained, marked and worn down by years of customer footfall. With the major investment it seems like a missed opportunity to relay a lovely new floor.

The stained floor at the self checkout tills.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its Member-owners own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

So was this an economic decision to continue value for money?

A Supervisor at the Southwater store was asked about the flooring and he (who shall remain anonymous) explained that a new floor wasn’t necessary as it was decided that it was still up to the standard required. He also commented that some customers thought the aisle sizes were also too narrow.

The store remains the heartbeat to the ever expanding village and will continue to look after its loyal customers, even with a disappointing floor.