Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
47 minutes ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
2 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
2 hours ago HMV to reopen original flagship store after four year closure
3 hours ago Müller recall Cadbury desserts because of Listeria contamination
23 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England

Southwater Welcome Club celebrates King Charles lll Coronation

Southwater Welcome Club has an early Coronation party - words by Sandra Holyhead.

By Jilly PenegarContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:57 BST
Southwater Welcome Club Committee and special guestSouthwater Welcome Club Committee and special guest
Southwater Welcome Club Committee and special guest

Many events and parties are going to be taking place to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles lll on Saturday, May 6th 2023.

However, Southwater Welcome Club has already started their celebrations by holding a wonderful and memorable Coronation party at their latest meeting on April 26 in Southwater Village Hall – the hall decked out with colourful bunting and decorations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The members thoroughly enjoyed a tasty afternoon tea whilst listening to Worthing-based Kim Bonsor singing many favourite songs – often with the members also joining in, dancing, and flag waving. A good time was had by all.

Most Popular
Welcome speechWelcome speech
Welcome speech

None of this could have happened without the generous donation of £1,085 from the National Lottery Community Fund – along with bunting from the Big Lunch (part of the Eden Project).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club Leader Mrs Debs Bailey and Treasurer Mr Robert Piper must take the credit for applying for these donations.Southwater Welcome Club holds its meetings every two weeks on a Wednesday 2.30 – 4.30pm in Southwater Village Hall. Aimed at the over 55s, the meetings are enjoyable afternoons of fun, chat, guest speakers, and various activities. Tea, coffee and cakes are always served, and for £3 per person each visit, it’s great value.

The next meeting will be on the May 10 when the guest speaker will be Jean Griffin - a BBC radio gardening expert - who will be happy to answer any gardening related questions.

Graham and Joyce Attwater and guestGraham and Joyce Attwater and guest
Graham and Joyce Attwater and guest
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Treasurer Robert Piper and Club Leader Mrs Debra BaileyTreasurer Robert Piper and Club Leader Mrs Debra Bailey
Treasurer Robert Piper and Club Leader Mrs Debra Bailey
Welcome Club membersWelcome Club members
Welcome Club members
Related topics:CoronationKing Charles