Southwater Welcome Club celebrates King Charles lll Coronation

Southwater Welcome Club Committee and special guest

Many events and parties are going to be taking place to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles lll on Saturday, May 6th 2023.

However, Southwater Welcome Club has already started their celebrations by holding a wonderful and memorable Coronation party at their latest meeting on April 26 in Southwater Village Hall – the hall decked out with colourful bunting and decorations.

The members thoroughly enjoyed a tasty afternoon tea whilst listening to Worthing-based Kim Bonsor singing many favourite songs – often with the members also joining in, dancing, and flag waving. A good time was had by all.

Welcome speech

None of this could have happened without the generous donation of £1,085 from the National Lottery Community Fund – along with bunting from the Big Lunch (part of the Eden Project).

Club Leader Mrs Debs Bailey and Treasurer Mr Robert Piper must take the credit for applying for these donations.Southwater Welcome Club holds its meetings every two weeks on a Wednesday 2.30 – 4.30pm in Southwater Village Hall. Aimed at the over 55s, the meetings are enjoyable afternoons of fun, chat, guest speakers, and various activities. Tea, coffee and cakes are always served, and for £3 per person each visit, it’s great value.

The next meeting will be on the May 10 when the guest speaker will be Jean Griffin - a BBC radio gardening expert - who will be happy to answer any gardening related questions.

Graham and Joyce Attwater and guest

Treasurer Robert Piper and Club Leader Mrs Debra Bailey