Southwick incident: Man detained and taken to hospital after 'stabbing' reports
Police have stepped in to reassure residents after reports of a stabbing in Southwick.
Pictures emerged from Butts Road in Southwick, this morning (Friday, August 19), showing a large emergency response to an incident.
Reports on social media suggested there had been a stabbing.
Sussex Police has now issued a statement, to reassure residents.
A spokesperson said: “About 9.18am on Friday, August 19, police received a report of a man in distress at a flat in Butts Road, Southwick.
"Officers responded to the scene, and in the interests of everyone’s safety, the man was detained before being taken to hospital with a small wound.”