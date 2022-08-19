Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures emerged from Butts Road in Southwick, this morning (Friday, August 19), showing a large emergency response to an incident.

Reports on social media suggested there had been a stabbing.

Sussex Police has now issued a statement, to reassure residents.

A spokesperson said: “About 9.18am on Friday, August 19, police received a report of a man in distress at a flat in Butts Road, Southwick.

"Officers responded to the scene, and in the interests of everyone’s safety, the man was detained before being taken to hospital with a small wound.”