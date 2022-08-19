Edit Account-Sign Out

Southwick incident: Man detained and taken to hospital after 'stabbing' reports

Police have stepped in to reassure residents after reports of a stabbing in Southwick.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 19th August 2022, 6:34 pm
Pictures emerged from Butts Road in Southwick, this morning (Friday, August 19), showing a large emergency response to an incident.

Reports on social media suggested there had been a stabbing.

Sussex Police has now issued a statement, to reassure residents.

A spokesperson said: “About 9.18am on Friday, August 19, police received a report of a man in distress at a flat in Butts Road, Southwick.

"Officers responded to the scene, and in the interests of everyone’s safety, the man was detained before being taken to hospital with a small wound.”

