Southwick Opera/SO Musical Theatre celebrates 60 years with special show

This year Southwick Opera/SO Musical Theatre is celebrating 60 years of presenting operas, operettas, Gilbert & Sullivan, musical comedies and contemporary musicals at the Barn Theatre in Southwick.

To commemorate the anniversary, the company is performing Through the Decades, a look back through many of the shows performed by the company since its inception in 1965.

Tickets at £12 are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/barn-theatre-southwick

Following its inaugural performance, Southwick Opera has performed 114 productions of 76 different works ranging from full-blown grand opera such as La Traviata, William Tell, Aida, Tosca, Macbeth and Carmen to Broadway musicals such as Titanic, Follies, and Sweeney Todd, and British musicals such as The Matchgirls, Made in Dagenham and Betty Blue Eyes, as well as many Gilbert & Sullivan works, Viennese operettas and musical comedies.

Simon Gray, director and musical director of the concert, has chosen a programme of songs and choruses from every decade of the company’s performing history, reflecting the diversity of the company over the years.

As he says: “Several former members have gone on to pursue professional careers as singers after performing with Southwick Opera. Tenor Michael Preston went on to join Welsh National Opera; soprano Susan Stacey has sung with opera companies all over the world; and Fenton Gray has appeared with the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company, English National Opera, and in many West End and touring musicals. He is currently appearing in the West End as Herr Schultz in the musical Cabaret. Baritone Jonathan Fisher has been singing with the Royal Opera Company, Covent Garden, for many years.”

The performances of Through the Decades will take place at the Barn Theatre on May 8, 9 and 10 at 7.30pm.

“The company would really like to hear from past members and hope that they will be able to attend the performance on Saturday, May 10 when it is hoped that many other former members will be present.

“Southwick Opera/SO Musical Theatre would also like to hear from anyone interested in performing with the company. Classical and musical theatre voices are welcome. Our next show in November will be the Kander & Ebb musical Curtains and we are looking for younger singers and dancers to join us. Please contact [email protected].”