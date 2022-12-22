A vehicle which burst into flames in Southwick is believed to have been set on fire deliberately.

That’s according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which received a 999 call shortly after 11.30pm to the incident in Butts Road.

“Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon arrival crews found one van well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel, a jet, a thermal imaging camera and a compressed air foam system to extinguish the blaze.

A vehicle burst into flames in Butts Road, Southwick. Photo: Matthew Ebers

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fire is believed to have been of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed.”

Fire crews left the scene at around 12.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read?: Worthing voyeurism victim speaks out after man given caution

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vehicle burst into flames in Butts Road, Southwick. Photo: Matthew Ebers

Advertisement Hide Ad