Southwick vehicle fire 'believed to have been' started deliberately

A vehicle which burst into flames in Southwick is believed to have been set on fire deliberately.

By Sam Morton
8 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 12:18pm

That’s according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which received a 999 call shortly after 11.30pm to the incident in Butts Road.

“Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found one van well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel, a jet, a thermal imaging camera and a compressed air foam system to extinguish the blaze.

A vehicle burst into flames in Butts Road, Southwick. Photo: Matthew Ebers
"The fire is believed to have been of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed.”

Fire crews left the scene at around 12.15am.

A vehicle burst into flames in Butts Road, Southwick. Photo: Matthew Ebers

A vehicle burst into flames in Butts Road, Southwick. Photo: Matthew Ebers