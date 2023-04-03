Sovereign Centre Eastbourne launches brand new aqua challenge for Easter

The Sovereign Centre in Eastbourne is launching a brand new Aqua Challenge inflatable assault course in time for the Easter holidays.

Aqua Challenge at the Sovereign Centre

The new course, which is bigger than before, ensures that even more children and adults can slip, slide and splash their way from start to finish on the floating inflatable attraction, throughout the school holidays and beyond.

The 12-piece course now includes two slides at one end for participants to race each other with, and for the first time the course offers a continuous circuit, meaning participants can enjoy full session time on the equipment, without having to wait in line for each turn.

An Eastbourne Borough Council Spokesperson for Tourism and Culture said: “The newly improved Aqua Challenge offers fun for all the family and is a welcome addition to the many leisure facilities at the Sovereign Centre. It is the perfect highlight over the Easter holidays and a popular attraction - so please do book ahead.”

Aqua Challenge sessions are held in the centre’s 25m gala pool and are available weekends during term times, and Monday to Friday during school holidays. Pre-booking is essential.

Participants must be over the age of six-years-old and be able to swim 25 metres.

The 45 minute sessions costs £9.70 for adults and £7.50 for children with a Sovereign Centre Eastbourne Residents Card (or £12 and £8.70 respectively for non-residents) and includes Fun Pool entry for a limited time before or after the session. Members enjoy reduced rates at just £5 per adult and £4 per child.

The Sovereign Centre offers a wide range of facilities including a gym, fun pool with wave machine and flume, 25 metre gala swimming pool, boom pool and training pool for rehabilitation and swimming lessons, gymnastics lessons, sauna and steam room, workout studio, sports hall, soft play sessions, cafe and much more.

In addition to the fun of the Aqua Challenge, Big Wave nights bring the party atmosphere every Friday with 90 minutes of music, inflatables and big waves with sessions at 5.15pm and 7pm.

The Aqua Challenge, fun pool and sports hall with soft play can also be hired for birthday parties.