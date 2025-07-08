Space rock band Spiritualized play Worthing for NHS My Music series

JOY. Concerts have confirmed a concert with space rock band Spiritualized as part of the NHS My Music series.

The band play the Assembly Hall, Worthing on October 22 with tickets available from joyconcerts.com

Promoter Thom Milner-Smith said: “While some people imploded in the lockdowns and isolation of the epidemic, others were thriving. J Spaceman said ‘I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life.’ He was referring to his fondness of isolation and when you reframe loneliness as beautiful solitude, then it isn’t so bad.

“He would walk through an empty Roman London where ‘even the sirens had stopped singing’ and where the world was ‘full of birdsong and strangeness and no con-trails.’

“He used the birdsong walks to listen and try and make sense of all the music playing in his head. The mixers and mixes of his new record, a ninth studio album, weren’t working out yet. Spaceman plays 16 different instruments on Everything Was Beautiful which was put down at 11 different studios, as well as at his home. Also he employed, more than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter Poppy, long-time collaborator and friend John Coxon, string and brass sections, choirs and finger bells and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry. So, there’s a lot going on…

“Eventually the mixes got there and Everything Was Beautiful was achieved. The result is some of the most live sounding recordings that Spiritualized have released since the Live At The Albert Hall record of 1998, around the time of Ladies & Gentlemen, We Are Floating In Space.

“The opening track Always Together With You is a reworking/supercharging of a track originally released in demo quality in 2014. This new version is a perfect Spiritualized song; a breathtaking, hard edged, psychedelic pop tune where themes of high romance and space travel collide. In one of the most sublime refrains of the band’s career, the backing singers call out ‘if you gotta lonely heart too.’ And don’t we all? Sometimes?

NHS My Music is the brainchild of Steve Crump (formerly Warchild Music) and Ben Knowles (formerly editor NME and Warchild Music) who developed the brand to deliver live music events to benefit the NHS.

My UHSussex is the dedicated charity for hospitals across Sussex. The funds they raise help to deliver treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding. The funds they raise make change the lives and experiences of thousands of NHS patients and staff every day.