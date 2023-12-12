Sparkle Day Delight: housebuilder brings festive cheer to school with bauble donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The housebuilder donated eco-friendly wooden baubles for the pupils to decorate and get in the festive spirit on the school’s ‘Sparkle Day’. Every year, the school has a festive five days of Christmas in the last week of term where they learn about Christmas traditions. The week begins with ‘Sparkle Day’ where children make decorations, cards, and work on Christmas design technology projects such as making gingerbread or sewing Christmas decorations.
Clare Pascoe, Business Manager at Eastergate Church of England Primary School commented, “We want to express our gratitude to Dandara for adding a touch of magic to our Sparkle Day! All the children had so much fun creating their own baubles and can’t wait to put them on their Christmas trees.
“It is always a mammoth task to clear up after Sparkle Day, but when there is a glint of glitter in the carpets in January, it makes us smile and think of all the fun we had!”
Zoey Rampton, Senior Sales Manager at Dandara Southern, commented: “At Dandara, we make it a priority to support the community where we can and it’s wonderful to know that the children had such a lovely time creating their own Christmas baubles – they look so festive. We are so pleased to have been able to make Sparkle Day that touch more special and memorable for the pupils!"