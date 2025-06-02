Sparkling satire is the promise from Eastbourne G&S

Eastbourne G&S brings satirical sparkle to The Grove Theatre with a modern take on Patience (June 11-14).

Spokeswoman Rowan Stanfield said: “Musical director Tony Biggin leads a talented ensemble through the operetta’s rich musical landscape—from bouncy ensemble numbers to the famously fast-paced patter songs—with vocal precision and infectious energy.”

Tickets are available at www.eastbournegands.com/patience-2025

“The story still follows the innocent milkmaid, Patience, caught between the affections of two rival poseurs: the tortured and attention-hungry Bunthorne, and the impossibly perfect Grosvenor. Their melodramatic rivalry sends a group of fashion-forward maidens into hysterics, much to the confusion of a group of modern military men.

“This classic operetta, a sharp satire of artistic fads and romantic posturing, has been given a fresh twist by director Cate Couch, who has reimagined the world of the aesthetic poets in a thoroughly modern setting. Gone are the velvet robes and lilies of the 1880s; instead, this Patience unfolds in a world dominated by social media influencers, lifestyle gurus, and the age of curated self-image. It’s a playful update that highlights just how timeless these characters really are.

“Whether you’re a fan of classic operetta, a lover of sharp social satire, or just in need of a fun and thoughtful night out, Patience promises a thoroughly modern laugh at the timeless art of taking oneself too seriously. With a lively cast of local performers, Eastbourne G&S promises a production that’s both faithful to Sullivan’s sparkling score and freshly relevant to today’s audience.”