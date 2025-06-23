Sparkling sonatas and suave tangos at the Festival of Chichester

Harriet Mackenzie (violin) and Morgan Szymanski (guitar) renew a friendship that goes back years in a special concert for the Festival of Chichester.

They perform together in Boxgrove Priory on Friday, June 27 at 7.30pm with a romantic duo programme of sparkling Vivaldi sonatas and suave Piazzolla tangos interspersed with folk-inspired gems, Romanian dances by Bartok and Spanish folk songs by de Falla. Tickets £20 from The Novium.

Morgan, who lived in the UK for 20 years before returning to his native Mexico, said: “I met Harriet when we were young musicians working for a wonderful organisation called Live Music Now which was set up to take live music into places that might not necessarily be able to access it, like hospices and hospitals and jails and for children with learning difficulties.

“We trained for that together and I just fell in love with Harriet and her playing. We started working together, and she is just such a phenomenal musician and such a phenomenal violinist. She can play a Bach partita and then play jazz and gypsy. She can switch between different styles in a split second, and not everybody can do that. I can't do that. I know what I can play. I'm not very good at improvising but she can do anything.

“And so every time I go to the UK we try to schedule one or two concerts together. I lived in the UK for 20 years and now I go to the UK probably once or twice a year. I came back about ten years ago. It was for family and food and the weather! I just love being in Mexico. I was very fortunate in the UK to play in every city and every festival and with every orchestra but I hadn't done that in my home country and so I returned to Mexico.

“I loved being in the UK but I don't think I could live in the UK anymore. Everything there is a bit too organised for me, but I love being there and I have great friends there.

“It was not an easy decision to come back but you only live once. And I know how hard it can be for musicians in the UK. You can only afford to rent property in the UK and you end up renting forever. Even the most successful musicians have a hard time in the UK. It's much easier in Mexico in terms of property and rents and just the cost of life. You can go to the market and get your fruit for a week for just £10. Also I grow avocados here and I grow my own coffee.”

As for the concert, Morgan is delighted to be opening with a unique arrangement of the Vivaldi violin concerto. There will also be music from the Mexican composer Ponce. The second-half will open with Bartok. It will also feature Paganini, “an obvious choice for guitar and violin.”

“We've also got one of Harriet's own compositions. It's a wonderful piece. I've heard it before. It's very, very hard to play but it is really very gripping.”