Spate of overnight thefts from vehicles in Lewes

Police are seeking information following a spate of vehicle break-ins in Lewes overnight between 7.45pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday (March 19/20). At least six parked cars had windows smashed and items stolen from within.

They were located in Wallands Crescent, Weald Close, Baxter Road, Newton Road, Kingsley Road and Eleanor Close.

It is thought the break-ins occurred in the early hours, possibly around 5am when a man was seen running away from a vehicle parked in Newton Road.

He was described as being of medium build, 5ft 6ins tall, wearing jeans and possibly middle-aged. He may have been accompanied because he shouted up the road as if to warn another person they had been seen.

Anyone with information, or who may have closed circuit television (CCTV) or dash-cam footage from the times and locations concerned, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 205 of 20/03.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For advice on how best to secure your vehicle and property against theft, please visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/vehicle-crime/