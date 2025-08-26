Special events this autumn at Chichester's Pallant House Gallery

A busy events programme, as ever, is the promise as Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery moves into the autumn.

Thursday Late talks include Behind the Lens: Johnnie Shand Kydd in conversation with Louisa Buck (September 18) and Artistic Friendship: Chantal Joffe and Ishbel Myerscough in conversation (October 23). But in addition there will be a number of key special events, most notably The Two Roberts – Damian Barr in Conversation with Simon Martin (September 5) and How To See Now: The Female Subjects with Katy Hessel (starting October 2).

Events officer Rachel Bingham said: “The public programme is a collaboration with the curatorial team and with the director. Every season when we think about the next season we have a meeting where we have lots of ideas, thinking about what it would be good to do in addition or if there are particular books coming out, and then it is down to me to go away and fill the gaps and put together a programme. There is so much that you could do but it really is about getting the balance right. But it's great. You get to communicate with lots of artists and curators and art historians.

“It’s about trying to take a deeper dive into the exhibitions that we're doing here. So often people want to know more and want to have a different perspective on things, and that's the idea of the public programme – that it can enable people to meet face to face and just have a much more interactive experience or a different perspective.”

The programme is built around the Thursday Lates: “But when other opportunities and ideas come up and we don't want to miss the opportunity, we put on special events as well such as we are doing with Damian Barr and Katy Hessel.”

The Two Roberts (September 5) sees Damian Barr in conversation with gallery director Simon Martin as they discuss Barr’s new novel The Two Roberts, a powerful reimagining of the lives of artists Robert Colquhoun and Robert MacBryde and a Best Fiction Book of 2025 for The Guardian, The Observer, The Herald and the BBC.

Set against the backdrop of 1930s Glasgow and spanning the cultural capitals of Europe, The Two Roberts is a moving and vivid portrait of love, art, and the price of visibility. The discussion will explore many of the themes in Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists, exploring the complex relationships and struggles of two extraordinary artists featured in the exhibition.

As Rachel says: “Expect a thought-provoking conversation on creativity, queerness, artistic legacy and the continuing relevance of the Roberts’ story today. The event will include an audience Q&A and book signing.”

Then, starting on October 2, is How To See Now: The Female Subjects with Katy Hessel, a chance to join art historian Katy Hessel for a series of lectures dedicated to Biblical and mythological female subjects commonly depicted in western art history, from witches to the Virgin Mary, Medusa, Eve to Aphrodite. Katy will be delving into the evolution of these subjects, looking at their story of origin and how male artists from history perceived them and how, if we look at them from the perspective of a woman artist, we might just see them anew.

Each talk will focus on a specific female subject from art history:

Thursday, October 2, 6-7pm – Virgin Mary;

Tuesday, October 7, 6-7pm – Aphrodite/Venus;

Thursday, October 30, 6-7pm – Witches (date needs to change; a new date will be confirmed);

Thursday, February 12, 6-7pm – Medusa;

Thursday, February 26, 6-7pm – Athena;

Thursday, March 5, 6-7pm – Eve & Lilith.

“Katy approached us. She was looking for somewhere she could come and test her theories. And she really wanted to come here. She's done events here before and has really valued the response from her audiences. She wants to get feedback for the new book she is working on. She's going to come and test out three in the autumn and then come back for another three in the spring. That gives her time to develop and redefine her ideas, and it's really interesting to get this insight into the book-writing process.”

More details and booking from the gallery, see pallant.org.uk