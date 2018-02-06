Special film screening on anniversary of votes for women

Depot Cinema and Lewes Football Club invited local schools to a celebration of the 100th anniversary today (February 6) of some women first getting the vote in the UK.

To mark the passing into law of the Representation of the People Act, secondary schools students attended a free screening of the film ‘Suffragette’ at the Pinwell Road, Lewes, venue.

The 2015 film starring Carey Mulligan and Helena Bonham Carter offered the students an insight into what women in the early 20th century endured in their everyday lives and what they went through to finally win the vote, though it was not until 1928 that all women were given that right.

And before the film, there was a short talk from local historian Frances Stenlake where students were reminded that, though the Suffragettes got all the headlines, there was a much bigger overall movement called the Suffragists whose own methods of protest were always peaceful.

Both approaches should be recognised in winning the vote for women, she said.

Commenting for Lewes FC, director Charlie Dobres said: “The Depot is a fantastic facility for Lewes and we were delighted to be able to extend our own EqualityFC campaign on pay equality to a younger audience by co-hosting this film. We are also very grateful to Lewes’ own Suffragettes for turning out today to support the event.”

The ladies later made their way to the Lewes Tourist Information Centre where they posed like mannequins in the window – causing quite a surprise to passers-by when they made a sudden and unexpected movement.