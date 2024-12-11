Special New Year showcase for Chichester singers in Edes House

Singer Louise Russell is masterminding a special showcase for professional and semi-professional singers and musicians associated with Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will take place on January 17 in Edes House to celebrate the building’s restoration. Tickets are available from The Novium.

This programme will include: My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Canadian song cycle, Puccini aria, Schubert lieder, Italian opera, Schumann lieder, Comic Duet by Balfe, piano recital – Chopin and Debussy, ABBA compilation, I Got Rhythm and You Raise Me Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise said: “Edes House is currently going through renovations and I thought it would be good to go back there to celebrate. I used to organise events there back in the day. This is going to be a real high-quality concert. It costs quite a lot to hire Edes House these days but the tickets at £40 will include a glass of wine and canapes.

“It will be singers and musicians associated with Chichester plus my choir the Emsworth Meridian Singers and also members from Selsey Chamber Choir which is run by Martin Elliott. I started doing this sort of thing in 1997 and I was hiring Edes House regularly with Martin and also students from the university and people from the community. I did that until around 2000 and I just thought it would be lovely to go back again there one day.”

There will be four professional soloists and two semi-professionals plus the two choirs who will effectively form a backing group: “This might be a one-off event but the Edes House people were quite keen for this to be a regular thing, maybe once or twice a year. I don't find it difficult to do, and I would quite like to do it.

“To make it work we need 70 in the audience and I'm hoping that we could do that. I've already promoted it quite a lot and I've also gone on Facebook as well. It's had a bit of feedback and I've had quite a bit of interest. I decided I would start early so that at least people knew that it was happening. It's about getting your message across and I'm making sure that people realise that it really will be worth £40. All the soloists are very prominent performers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley-Jane Rogers and backing ensemble will sing a My Fair Lady compilation

(I could have danced all night, Wouldn’t it be loverly); Puccini O Mio Babbino Caro from Gianni Schicchi; Schubert Ave Maria with backing chorus. The programme also includes Lenard Whiting – Canadian Song Cycle (four songs); Lesley-Jane and Lenard – People will say we’re in love from Oklahoma; Hilary Platts – Italian aria (to be announced); Hilary and Louise duet (to be Announced); Louise Russell – German lieder; Valentina Seferinova – Chopin Fantasie Op 49 and Debussy Cathedral; Martin Elliott & Lenard Whiting – Excelsior by Balfe (Comic); Martin – The Carol Singer by Sterndale Bennett (Comic)

Ensembles – You Raise Me Up, ABBA selections; I Got Rhythm from In the Mood; and

Jazz spirituals.