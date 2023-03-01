Specialist adult care provider extends its services to 11-17s in Sussex to meet growing demand

Sussex-based care provider, Pathway has announced its move into children’s services in response to an identified demand for residential services for young people aged 11-17 in the South of England.

(Left) Dan Barker, Therapeutic Practitioner, Rachel Thompson, Therapeutic Home Manager, Sian Haklar, Deputy Home Manager.

Founded in 2010, Pathway provides person-centred care to adults over 18 with learning difficulties and complex behavioural and health needs in seven residential homes across the South East.

Following a period of consultation with experienced operators, Pathway will now provide specialist care to children at two residential homes – ‘Applegate’ in Worthing and ‘Brownlee’ in Portsmouth.

The OFSTED registered homes have been specially designed to be safe and fit for purpose, whilst mirroring as closely as possible a home environment.

High quality and experienced staff have been recruited across the board to provide nurturing care to children with moderate to severe learning disabilities and in some cases, challenging behaviours.

Head of Children’s Services at Pathway, Rachel Mundy, who has over 10 years’ experience in senior roles within the children’s social care sector, said: “The demand for placements to support children aged between 11-17 in the South of England has grown significantly over recent years.”

“Pathway is an already established care provider with a track record for providing high quality, specialist care to young adults with complex health needs.

“We’ve been working closely with local authorities and commissioners to develop and now provide a service which will support younger people transitioning from a children’s placement to an adult one in the near future.”

Each home can accommodate four children and already has a registered home manager and an experienced team in place to welcome the new placements.

Speaking on behalf of Applegate in Worthing, therapeutic home manager, Rachel Thompson said: “Our care will be underpinned by the ethos and strategies of Positive Behaviour Support – enabling children to thrive and learn new skills in positive, warm and understanding homes.

“We will strive to provide stable, consistent and caring environments, which balance out the needs of the young person as they transition through their teenage years.”