Specialist autumn plant fair at Borde Hill, West Sussex

An exciting line-up of leading UK plant nurseries from five counties in the south-east will be at Borde Hill in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, for the Plant Fairs Roadshow on Sunday 17th September this year.

Specialist nurseries will set up their stalls on the Azalea Ring, offering a fantastic range of interesting, affordable, and unusual plants. The Plant Fairs Roadshow is open from 10am-3pm.

Entry to Borde Hill Garden and the Plant Fair: Adults £11.50, Concessions £11.00 (Free to Members), RHS Members receive a 20% discount. Book your ticket in advance to save on admission at: Specialist Autumn Plant Fair - Borde Hill

Garden lovers will be able to select from multi award-winning nurseries including Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, Copton Ash Nursery, Phoenix Perennial Plants and Beechbridge Plants. They’ll be joined by Charleshurst Farm Nursery, Pineview Nursery, Pelham Plants, Miles Japanese Maples and Pelham Plants, and all will be offering a huge range of exciting plants.

The Plant Fairs Roadshow’s very own Plant Doctor will be on hand to answer questions and help visitors find exactly the right plant for the right place. Borde Hill’s Garden Team will also be available during the event to answer questions, while Head of Horticulture, Harry Baldwin will be giving a talk ‘130 Years of Planting Excellence’ in the Marquee at 12noon. The 20-minute talk will celebrate 130 years since visionary plantsman and owner Colonel Stephenson Robert Clarke first created the magnificent collection of rare trees and flowering shrubs across the Estate.

Late summer is a great time to visit the Garden, with dahlias, Japanese anemones, hydrangeas, miscanthus, berberis, sedums, helenium and, of course, roses, all providing sumptuous colour well into autumn. Jay Robin’s Rose Garden, with its 750 plus David Austin English roses, continues to stop visitors in their tracks with its colour and fragrance, and contrasts well with the adjacent Blue Borders. These are where Symphyotrichum ‘Little Carlow’, S. ‘Monch’ and Aconitum carmichaelii Arendsii group all take centre stage at this time of year.

And don’t miss Paradise Walk, a perennial border recently designed by Chris Beardshaw with plantings including Agastache ‘Blue Boa’, Geranium ‘Rozanne’, Eriophyllum lanatum including and Actaea ‘James Compton.’

Nurseries attending:

Beaver PlantsCharleshurst Farm NurseryClares ChilliesCopton AshDaisy RootsEleplantsFleur de lysHardys Cottage Garden PlantsHedgehog PlantsMiles Japanese MaplesPelham PlantsPineview PlantsPlantbaseSouthon PlantsZophian Plants

Borde Hill is open daily until 31 October, 10am -5pm.