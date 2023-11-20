Specialist facility opens at K2 Crawley thanks to grant funding

A new, fully accessible Changing Places toilet has been installed and opened at K2 Crawley helping increase the ability of people with complex needs to use local facilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Changing Places toilets are specially equipped for people with significant learning and physical disabilities, and their carers, to use safely and with dignity.

The council was awarded £97,000 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to install two new CPTs. Additional financial support was also provided by Autism Support Crawley and Everyone Active, operators of the leisure centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as K2 Crawley, a CPT has been fitted and opened at The Hawth.

Youngsters and staff from Autism Support Crawley and Manor Green College, with K2 and council staff

Larger than a standard accessible toilet, a CPT offers more space to accommodate two carers and a person, and includes a height-adjustable toilet, sink, an adult-sized changing bench and hoist. Because it’s a leisure centre, K2 Crawley has also included a shower.

Crawley Borough Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Chris Mullins, said: “Our government grant to install new Changing Places toilets was aimed to directly increase the accessibility of leisure activities and it is with some pride that we have completed this work.

“A Changing Places toilet at K2 Crawley means people with complex needs using the centre, Tilgate Park or nearby can get to the specialist facility there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “I’m delighted to see the completion of the Changing Places facilities at K2 Crawley. These changing amenities will make the centre more accessible to the local community, providing a better experience for all user groups.”

The partnership involved in the Changing Places facility

There are now four CPTs in the town, and two at Gatwick airport. They are registered by a consortium of not-for-profit organisations, and there are nearly 2,000 CPTs across the UK.

Maria Cook, Chair of Autism Support Crawley, said: “This is a cause very close to our hearts and it is wonderful that Crawley is now relatively well catered for.