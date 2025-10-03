Spectacular conclusion to Chichester Cathedral's anniversary year

Luxmuralis’s immersive light and sound installation will conclude Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations.

Ending a year of festivities under the banner of Chichester950, marking Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary, visitors are invited to experience an immersive light and sound installation illuminating the Cathedral’s iconic architecture from October 24-31.

It will feature 30,000 images from the Cathedral’s archive, weaving together centuries of history into a stunning display that honours the Cathedral’s rich heritage while celebrating its role in the present day.

Artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, the creative duo behind Luxmuralis, are leading the project. Peter previously collaborated with Chichester Cathedral on the Peace Doves exhibition in autumn 2023, which has just been recognised with a Silver Award in the Beautiful South Tourism Event of the Year Award by Tourism South East.

Peter, artistic director of Luxmuralis, said: “This installation is a tribute to the remarkable nine centuries of Chichester Cathedral’s history and its enduring role as a space of inspiration and reflection. Hearing that Chichester Cathedral has been awarded a Silver Beautiful South Tourism Award for its 2023 presentation of Peace Doves was a proud moment and a testament to how collaboration and creativity can leave a lasting impact. For this new project, David and I aim to delve deep into the Cathedral’s and West Sussex Record Office’s archives to uncover the stories, moments and people that have shaped this incredible building. The result will be an immersive experience that combines light, sound and fine art to create something entirely unique to Sussex.”

Rebecca Lewry-Gray, visitor experience manager at Chichester Cathedral, said: “Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary is an extraordinary year of celebration, honouring our history while embracing new ways to inspire and engage. The Beautiful South Tourism Event of the Year Award for our presentation of Peter Walker's Peace Doves underscores the impact of these artistic installations. This final event in autumn 2025 is the perfect conclusion to our 950th anniversary year, inviting visitors to reflect on the Cathedral’s enduring role as a place of faith, heritage and community. We are thrilled to work with Peter Walker once again, alongside his Luxmuralis co-creator David Harper, to create an experience that will resonate deeply with all who attend.”

The immersive light and sound installation will run from October 24-31. Tickets from the Cathedral.