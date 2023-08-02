Spectacular launch party welcomes new roller rink to Brighton Seafront, located at Brighton i360

The lively city of Brighton has gained yet another exciting attraction with the official opening of a brand-new roller rink located on the iconic Brighton Seafront, inside Brighton i360 Viewing Tower. The eagerly awaited opening took place on Tuesday, 1st August, and was celebrated with a spectacular launch party that drew in a crowd of enthusiastic roller-skaters, tourists and local families.

The grand opening kicked off with a high-energy DJ spinning iconic tunes that spanned from 1970s-1990’s. Guests soon watched on as a mesmerising skating performance took place by the talented Kiki Hoola, who wowed the audience with her hula hoop skills while effortlessly gliding on roller skates.

The spotlight then shifted to the Brighton roller-skating community, as 12 skilled skaters from the Brighton Skate Community took to the floor. With their unmatched passion and skill, they danced on wheels, jamming to the beats of the music, and dazzling spectators with their impressive skating moves. The roller rink soon turned into a hub of energy as attendees tried the rink out themselves.

"The opening of the roller rink marks an exciting new chapter for the city's entertainment scene," said Simon Haffenden, Head of Guest Experience and Events at Brighton i360.

i360 Roller rink launch party

"We are delighted to provide a space where roller-skating enthusiasts of all ages can come together, have fun, and experience the joy of gliding on wheels in such a stunning location."

Set against the backdrop of Brighton's famous sea views and West Pier on the i360’s upper deck, the roller rink is expected to become a popular destination for locals, skate groups and tourists. Designed to cater to skaters of all ages and skill levels, the rink aims to revive the nostalgic charm of roller skating.

The rink has been specially designed to provide a seamless gliding experience. A colourful mural has been painted on the floor, allowing spectators to view the striking artwork as they ascend to 450ft on the Brighton i360 pod.

The floor has been designed and painted by Brighton visual artist, illustrator and mural painter, Amber Elise, who is known for her bold use of colour on large-scale murals in the city.

Kiki Hoola performing at Brighton i360 roller rink

"Seeing the final design and look of the new roller rink fills me with immense pride,” says Amber. “As a mural artist, it's incredibly rewarding to witness my vision come to life in such a thrilling and vibrant space. I poured my heart and soul into every stroke, aiming to create an atmosphere that captures the essence of roller-skating culture while adding a touch of my artistic spirit. I am truly honoured to have contributed to this project, and I can't wait for skaters and visitors to experience the joy and inspiration that this artwork brings to the roller rink."

The roller rink is open to the public from 11am daily. To cater to all skaters' needs, the rink will offer a range of services, including skate rentals, lessons, and even private party bookings. For those that already own their own skates, a reduced entrance price will be offered.