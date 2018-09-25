Spectacular light show coming to country mansion

Firle Place, family home to the 8th Viscount Gage, comes alive to a spectacular illumination of sound and light next month – ‘The Light Fantastic’.

Crown Events brings stunning 3D ‘Extrasensory Projection’ to the historic mansion, conveying the story of the building and its place in the heart of the Sussex countryside.

For three consecutive evenings from October 5-7, the walls of this beautiful house in the downland village of Firle will act as a backdrop for glorious imagery and a soundtrack that will stir both the senses and the imagination, providing a magical evening out for all ages.

Accompanied by an evocative narration with the voices of well-known actor Michael Jayston, Coronation Street star Rula Lenska and actress Nicola Ravenscroft, a ‘son et lumiere’ will tell the story of Firle Place and the county of Sussex, opening a window on how the past has shaped this corner of the South Downs.

Bob Mayston, Creative Director for Crown Events, said: “As well as opening the manor house and grounds to the general public, Firle Place offers a number of events to visitors throughout the year. We’ve worked closely with Lord Gage and his estate team to create an unusual spectacular.

“It will be informative whilst having the ‘wow’ factor. We go way beyond what you would think of as a ‘son et lumiere’ production, our show is something just that bit different.”

Free parking just three minutes’ walk from the viewing area while quality catering and a licensed bar will also be on site.

Guests are to bring their own seating and welcome to bring their own picnics and drink to add to their evening’s enjoyment. As this is an outdoor event appropriate clothing is recommended.

The grounds of the house will be illuminated too, giving guests the opportunity for an enchanting stroll through the trees before the main event.

Refreshment facilities open from 6pm, with the show starting at 7.45 pm and climaxing in a spectacular music and 3D laser finale at around 9.15 pm.

Tickets are £28 for adults, £15 for children aged between five-16 and £80 for a family, with selected discounts available. Tickets are available to buy online from www.crowntickets.co.uk

The Gage family’s connection with Firle stretches back 500 years.