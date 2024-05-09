Spectacular performance raises funds for autism charity’s Hastings centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ensemble Productions team visited Roebuck Enterprises to present them with a cheque for £2000, which was raised from their recent ‘Spectacular Spectacular’ performance at St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill-on-Sea. The funds raised will be used for the building of a counselling room, new music equipment and other community projects.
Aspens’ Roebuck Enterprises Day Opportunities Centre in Hastings offers a variety of creative workshops such as jewellery, ceramics and graphic design. The sessions, which are attended by autistic adults, aim to increase confidence, independence, social connection and develop new skills.
Aspens empowers the people it supports through an integrated network of services across the South-East, which include adult residential care, supported living, community outreach and day opportunities, children and family services and specialist support. Last year the charity provided over 878,000 hours of person-centred support to over 980 children and adults, enriching the lives of those they care for and enabling them to live as independently as possible.
Paula Taylor, Manager at Roebuck, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this incredible amount from Ensemble Productions. A huge thank you to Chris and Liz Eyre, Tracy Sutton, Iona Scott, and Judy Gilham from Ensemble Productions for their support and to all who bought tickets or made a donation at the Spectacular Spectacular performance. We are enormously grateful, and it is going to mean so much to the people we support who use our centre and enable us to offer a more diverse range of activities and support to them.”