Spectacular performance raises funds for autism charity’s Hastings centre

Aspens, a charity that provides care and support to individuals on the autism spectrum and with learning disabilities, and their families, was thrilled to receive a donation of £2000 from Ensemble Productions to support their work at Roebuck Enterprises Day Opportunities Centre in Hastings.

The Ensemble Productions team visited Roebuck Enterprises to present them with a cheque for £2000, which was raised from their recent ‘Spectacular Spectacular’ performance at St Richard’s Catholic College in Bexhill-on-Sea. The funds raised will be used for the building of a counselling room, new music equipment and other community projects.

Aspens’ Roebuck Enterprises Day Opportunities Centre in Hastings offers a variety of creative workshops such as jewellery, ceramics and graphic design. The sessions, which are attended by autistic adults, aim to increase confidence, independence, social connection and develop new skills.

Aspens empowers the people it supports through an integrated network of services across the South-East, which include adult residential care, supported living, community outreach and day opportunities, children and family services and specialist support. Last year the charity provided over 878,000 hours of person-centred support to over 980 children and adults, enriching the lives of those they care for and enabling them to live as independently as possible.

