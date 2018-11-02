Speeding village traffic: ‘Only a matter of time before there’s a serious accident’

Residents of Ringmer staged a direct action protest on Monday (October 29) over the lack of enforcement of the 30mph speed limit along the main road through the village.

People along the B2192 Lewes Road parked their cars at various points along the highway in a bid to force traffic to slow down.

A spokesperson the campaigners said: “Traffic frequently travels at dangerous speeds along this residential road.

“Speed limits are not enforced and in recent months there has been a marked increase in the amount of HGV traffic using the village as a rat-run.

“When heavy lorries travel along Lewes Road at more than 30mph our houses shake and the cost to our health and well-being is immeasurable. So far representations to East Sussex County Council about the issue have got us nowhere and we are at the end of our tether. Our event today is to make it clear to drivers that travelling at excess speed is not okay.”

The spokesperson added that there is some evidence of structural damage on homes.

Cllr Johnny Denis supported the residents in their action. He said: “I have seen for myself the effect that speeding vehicles, especially heavy lorries, is having on residents.

“East Sussex County Council needs to take action now to ensure that the road is fit for purpose. That means undertaking much-needed repairs to the road surface, renewing road markings and introducing traffic calming or speed enforcement measures.

“At the moment parents walking their children to school along narrow pavements feel they are taking their lives into their hands as vehicles speed down the road. It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident.”

The campaigners say they will continue to take direct action until the county council undertakes road improvements and they are planning to meet with Lewes MP Maria Caulfield soon.