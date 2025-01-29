Spiers & Boden kick off their winter tour in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spiers & Boden kick off their winter tour on Wednesday, February 5 at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing (tickets on 01903 206206).

John Spiers plays melodeon and concertina while Jon Boden sings and plays fiddle and guitar in a partnership going back years. As John says: “The first time I met Jon was in 1998. He was passing through Oxford and it was a local pub session. He was in the area and thought he would pop into this pub session and that was the first time I ever saw him. We didn't get together and start playing properly for another couple of years after that but it was very exciting. Generally if someone is playing tunes on their instrument, they are a tunes player and you would perhaps also have a singer and they would take turns but Jon was playing these fiddle tunes and then he would just burst into song while he was playing one of the fiddle lines. And if you could imagine Jon even more energetic and loud than he is now, then it really was quite something. And people were saying I should get his telephone number. We were a similar age, and I had been going to these sessions for a while. I think we did swap numbers but nothing really happened. It was before the Internet. Nothing really happened but then he phoned me and said that he thought he could get a gig in his local folk club and was I interested.”

As for the partnership: “I think it is interesting to try to analyse it but maybe it's harder to do so from within. But I think right from when we first started, we've always tried to use influences outside of our folk influences to accompany our songs. Because we were squeezebox and a fiddle, we tried to find some way to provide rhythmic accompaniment underneath the songs using the chugging of the fiddle or the left hand of the melodeon and just sharing the instrumental role. That’s something that hasn’t changed at all. We can make things more or less complicated as we wish. We do that for the songs, and for the tunes, I think we just always try to explore them quite a lot. It is not just a question of bashing through the tune three times. You want to try and build it and find ways of making it more exciting at the end than it was at the start.”

The duo released their latest album coming out of the lockdowns, their first new music since 2008 or 9, a ten-year plus gap which resulted in Fallow Ground. In between times, as John says, Bellowhead was where they were channelling a lot of their new music. But John would like to think they might do another Spiers & Boden album reasonably soon – or, as he says, “go home.” It’s where he started.

“We work together really well. We don't live in the same part of the country anymore. We're not in each other’s lives as much as we used to be so now we have to make a bit more of an effort but because we are both in our careers so intermingled with each other, it really isn't difficult to pick it up and I think we do complement each other really quite well. Jon is intensely methodical as a person and always trying to find new ways of doing things. He is also a lot more ambitious than I am. It's good to have someone saying ‘Why don't we do this?’ and I think ‘Really?!’”